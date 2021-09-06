New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Black Hills worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $71.49 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.