New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $11,861,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of -62.28. CureVac has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

