New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

