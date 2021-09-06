New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.05 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of The Macerich worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 239,662 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

