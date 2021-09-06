New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of TEGNA worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $174,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,091,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 493,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.