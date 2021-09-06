New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $712.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

