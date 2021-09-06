Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Nevada Copper
