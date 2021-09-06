Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

