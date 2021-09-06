Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $464.49 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00152319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00206926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.39 or 0.07348226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,963.33 or 0.99973683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.47 or 0.00957104 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 468,754,355 coins and its circulating supply is 468,753,773 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

