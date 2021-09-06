NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. 1,899,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,836. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

