Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,918. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.