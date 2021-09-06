Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $493.46 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $493.46 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,622.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.22 or 0.07609451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.07 or 0.00428233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $783.02 or 0.01516807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00142263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00602067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00565118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.00374939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,562,045,297 coins and its circulating supply is 27,717,693,074 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.