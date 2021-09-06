Needham & Company LLC Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $88.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMTC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

