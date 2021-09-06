Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $3.87 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

