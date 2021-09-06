Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $59.67. 658,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

