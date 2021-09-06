Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.75. 24,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.14 and its 200 day moving average is $361.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $458.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

