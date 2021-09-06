Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.37. 1,664,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

