Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 2,948 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.63. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

