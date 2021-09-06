Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. 16,941,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

