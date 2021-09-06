Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,319.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.