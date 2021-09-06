NAOS Finance Price Hits $1.39 on Top Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002662 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $2.02 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00152771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.07 or 0.07399610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,165.07 or 0.99946641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.92 or 0.00953994 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

