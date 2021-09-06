Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

