Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,902 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.