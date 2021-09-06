Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 11,715 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 67.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

