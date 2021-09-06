MurAll (PAINT) Trading 24.2% Higher This Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. MurAll has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $270,488.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00124980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.00797089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046788 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,961,944,994 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

