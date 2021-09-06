M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for 3.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $138.96. 660,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,592. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

