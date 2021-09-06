Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
