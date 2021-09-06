Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

