Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
MPAC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £127.08 million and a PE ratio of 38.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.10.
Mpac Group Company Profile
