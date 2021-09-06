Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

MPAC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £127.08 million and a PE ratio of 38.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.10.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

