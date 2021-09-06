Morgan Stanley Sells 826 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $136,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 617.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 412.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

