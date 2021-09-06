Morgan Stanley Sells 57,998 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $243,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $957.74 million, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.