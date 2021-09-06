Morgan Stanley Purchases 99,529 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIDE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 374.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 23.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIDE stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RIDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

