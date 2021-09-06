Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,143 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

