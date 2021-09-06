Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Team were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Team by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Team stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

