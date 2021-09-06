Morgan Stanley Invests $2.02 Million in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE ASAI opened at $17.35 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

