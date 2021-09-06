Morgan Stanley Has $2.17 Million Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

