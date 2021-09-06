Morgan Stanley Has $1.95 Million Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ADTRAN by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

