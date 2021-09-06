Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OMP opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

