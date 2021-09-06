Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €100.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €117.93 ($138.75).

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €119.95 ($141.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,883 shares. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.68.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

