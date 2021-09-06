Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $502.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $504.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

