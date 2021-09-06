Monetha Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.78 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00066613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00144676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00790107 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

