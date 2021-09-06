MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Volume Tops $2.62 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $109.43 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,788.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.09 or 0.07577123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00437535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $750.64 or 0.01449434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00139624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00600317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00602868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.00375727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

