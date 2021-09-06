Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.