Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $310,069,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $190,451,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $140,784,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 975.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 961,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

