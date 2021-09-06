Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.