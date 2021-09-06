Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $398.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

