Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $27.28 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

