Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,048 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

