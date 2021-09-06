Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH stock opened at $131.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.