Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,756 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $152.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

