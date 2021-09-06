Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Hits $389.98 on Major Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $389.98 or 0.00743548 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00199437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.45 or 0.07532044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,487.34 or 1.00074026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.22 or 0.00942302 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,962 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

