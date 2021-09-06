Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of MI.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$850.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

